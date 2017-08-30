KSP - Assault 1st Investigation / Clay County: Victim airlifted following shooting incident





London, Ky. (August 30, 2017) – On Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London was notified by the Clay County 911 Center about a shooting that had occurred on Portersburg Road in the Manchester community of Clay County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Jordan Hopkins discovered the victim, Jessse D. Barrett, 49, of Manchester suffering from a gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the victim advised that he was at his residence when he heard someone possibly trying to break into a vacant residence next to his. The victim advised that he walked over to the residence and confronted a male subject who then pointed a handgun in his direction and shot him before running into a wooded area.

Multiple police officers arrived on the scene and established a perimeter, they conducted a search of the area, but the suspect was not located.

Barrett was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and ski mask. Anyone with any information in reference to this investigation is asked to contact Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555

Trooper Hopkins is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Officers and Clay County EMS.