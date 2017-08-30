Treasurer Allison Ball Tours Phillips Diversified Facility in Clay County

Left to right: Special Projects Manager Tracy Stivers, Treasurer Allison Ball, Chairman Clyde Phillips and Mfg. Manager Homer Baker

FRANKFORT, KY. (Wednesday, August 30, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball toured Phillips Diversified Manufacturing Inc.’s Manchester Facility #2 in Clay County on Tuesday.

“As a ninth-generation Eastern Kentuckian, it is always a pleasure to spend time in my home area,” Treasurer Ball said. “I enjoyed getting a behind-the-scenes look at such a strong Kentucky business.”

Phillips Diversified Manufacturing, Inc. is a contract manufacturer established in 1993. The company operates six sites in Clay, Jackson, and Laurel Counties, respectively.

Treasurer Ball leads several initiatives from the Kentucky State Treasury. These include STABLE Kentucky, a savings program for individuals with disabilities (www.stablekentucky.com), a new transparency initiative (www.transparency.ky.gov), and administering Kentucky’s Unclaimed Property Fund.

The Kentucky State Treasury is currently holding over $877,000 worth of unclaimed property that is owned by Clay Countians which Treasurer Ball would like to return. To check for unclaimed property, visit www.treasury.ky.gov.

Photo by Ron Curry / ClayCoNews