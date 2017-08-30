We have 1205 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Manchester woman charged on warrants & arrested in Laurel County

Wednesday, 30 August 2017 17:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested by Dronda Rechelle Mills age 36 of Manchester on Tuesday afternoon August 29, 2017 at approximately 2:16 PM.

The arrest occurred off East Laurel Road in a business parking lot after this subject was charged in on a Kentucky parole Board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to complete treatment for substance abuse; and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful distribution of a meth precursor – first offense.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.