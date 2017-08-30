Manchester woman charged on warrants & arrested in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested by Dronda Rechelle Mills age 36 of Manchester on Tuesday afternoon August 29, 2017 at approximately 2:16 PM.

The arrest occurred off East Laurel Road in a business parking lot after this subject was charged in on a Kentucky parole Board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to complete treatment for substance abuse; and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful distribution of a meth precursor – first offense.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.