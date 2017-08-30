Clay County resident facing drug charges in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - According to jail records, Whitney Rochelle Smith age 23 of Manchester was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center Wednesday night august 30, 2017 at 8:22 P.M.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.

This individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photo of the accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center