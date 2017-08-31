KSP - Fatal collision in Bell County

Pineville, Ky. (August 31, 2017) - On August 30, 2017 at 9:41 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Bell County Dispatch about a two vehicle collision on Ky 221 in the Pineville community of Bell County. Tpr. Joey Brigmon and Tpr. George Howard from Post 10 responded to the collision and located two females deceased inside of a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling west on Ky 221 when the vehicle dropped off the right side of the road and stuck the guardrail. The vehicle then crossed the center line into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer that was traveling east on Ky 221. The PT Cruiser was stuck in the passenger’s side.

Both Females inside of the PT Cruiser were pronounced deceased at the scene by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.

The female operator of the Trail Blazer was transported from the scene to Pineville Hospital for medical treatment. She is listed in stable condition.

At this time KSP Troopers along with KSP Accident Reconstructionist Mike Cornett are on the scene investigating the collision.

Also assisting at the scene are Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Fire Department, Bell County EMS, and Bell County Deputy Coroner.

KSP will release more information once next of kin have been notified.

Collision is still under investigation by Master Trooper Mike Cornett.