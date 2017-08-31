Seven drug arrests & one outstanding warrant Thursday in Laurel County by Laurel Sheriff's Office

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 7 individuals on Thursday morning August 31st, 2017 on drug trafficking and possession charges regarding multiple drug investigations conducted in Laurel County. The arrests were based drug investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back culminating in 7 suspects being charged on various Illegal Drug Trafficking offenses, and lodged them in the Laurel County Detention Facility. In addition, 1 other wanted persons was also located and arrested. These arrests were the result of continuing drug investigations conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

Those suspects arrested today are identified as:

David Honeycutt age 57 of Barbourville Rd. ,London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – oxycodone Brad Taft age 35 of Horse Creek Rd., Corbin charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance -first-degree – second offense – hydrocodone Della Maxey age 38 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense – Crystal meth Courtney Stacy age 26 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense – crystal methamphetamine; persistent felony offender I Dustin Houchell age 34 of Tom Cat Trail, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – oxycodone Raymond Lee Jones age 50 of Mullins Road, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – crystal methamphetamine Philip Conley age 29 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – crystal methamphetamine; this subject also charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest warrant charging harassment and menacing

Also arrested and found with an outstanding warrant of arrest was:

Krystal Rose age 32 of Corbin charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; and fleeting or evading police – second degree – motor vehicle.

Assisting in the arrests today was: Sheriff John Root, Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Chris Edwards, Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. Phil Barnard, Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his

K-9 "Edge", Deputy Byron Lawson, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Paige VanHook, and Bailiff Callie Robinson.

Arrests will be continuing with 11 more subjects being sought.

Those still being sought include:

Candie Hensley, Johnny Parms, Jason Smith, Tonya Parms, Stanley Elliott, Jeff Grubb, Ryan Segraves, Robert Harris, Jr., Elizabeth Campos, Brittany Downs, and Shelia Smith.

Sheriff Root stated that he wanted today's arrests of drug traffickers to reemphasize his promise that his office will be continuing to fight the "War on Drugs" daily as he promised citizens that he would. Sheriff Root stated that he and his deputies are striving to make Laurel County a better, safer place to live.