Burglary and Assault arrest Thursday in Laurel County

Friday, 01 September 2017 04:48
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested a female subject reportedly 21 years of age who refused to identify herself on Thursday afternoon August 31, 2017 at approximately 2:46 PM.

The arrest occurred off Day Ridge Road, approximately 8 miles south of London after Deputy Cloyd was dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had allegedly kicked open the front door of a residence and was fighting with the home owner there.

When Deputy Cloyd arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he determined that the suspect was under the influence. Upon arresting the suspect, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted Deputy Cloyd by striking him with her leg and shoved him back in an attempt to escape, however the suspect was placed into the police cruiser and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

This subject was charged with burglary – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances ;assault fourth degree; resisting arrest; and assault 3rd degree – police officer is victim. 

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

