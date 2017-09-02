PSA - FREE programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for September 2017









Manchester, KY - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming FREE programs for September, 2017

♦Traditional Homemaker Club will be September 6th at 11:00 am at the EXCEL Center. Learn more about Homemakers and become part of an organization in the county that serves, learns and leads. A traditional club is a monthly program related to family and home, as well as participating in community projects. Another Traditional Club Organizational Meeting will be on September 18th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Center. Please call 598-2789 to register.

♦The Needlework Homemaker Club Organizational Meeting will be at 6:00 pm on September 7th at the Extension Office. Do you enjoy doing needlework, knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch and plastic canvas? Come learn how to do needlework and work on your projects together with others that enjoy needlework. Call 598-2789 for more information or to register.

♦A Mother/Daughter Homemaker Organizational Meeting will be September 11th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Center. Want to spend more time with your daughter, learning together and working on projects? This is the club for you! Learn about home and community as you participate in activities. Call 598-2789 to register.

♦Flowers in Containers is September 14th at 4:00 pm at the Extension Office. Do you love the fall flower containers brimming with beautiful plants? Come learn how to have your own healthy plants. Maggie Napier will be presenting the program for us. Please call 598-2789 to register. Program is free and open to the public.

♦4 -H Cooking Club—this is a great opportunity to gain experience in the kitchen and learn to prepare a variety of recipes! If you enjoy cooking or want to learn, this is the club for you! Open to all youth ages 8-18. First meeting is September 19th at 5:00 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. Please call 598-2789 to register.

♦Our next Clay County Cattlemen’s Association meeting will be held at the Ronnie Bowling Farm in Oneida, KY on Tuesday evening, September 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm. This meeting will start a little earlier than normal, so that we can see the native warm season grass plot and also the animal composting, before it gets too dark. Jeff hopes that you will make every effort to attend this important meeting. This will be a CAIP approved meeting and will count for the upcoming County Agriculture Investment Program. So make sure you come and sign in. Dr. Jimmy Henning, UK Extension Forage Specialist, will be with us to discuss benefits and management of native warm season grasses. Will this work in your pasture/hay management system? Jeff looks forward to seeing you on Tuesday the 19th of September. As always, make sure you call the Extension Office at 598-2789 to let us know that you and your guests are coming, so that we will be sure to have plenty of food!

♦4-H Teen Club is open to any middle school or high schooler interested in developing leadership skills and enjoy working to better the community and 4-H! This club is a good way to meet new people, attend leadership events, become a camp counselor and help your community! Our next meeting will be September 25th at 5:00 pm at the Extension Office.

♦4-H Community Club - Do you love being crafty? This club will make projects that can be used for the home, gifts, Extension Showcase & KY State Fair. Our kickoff for our first meeting is September 26th at 5 pm at the EXCEL building. Come & join us! Please call 598-2789 to register.

♦Homemaker Leader’s Training, “Keeping Family Traditions”, will be September 29th at 10:00 am at the Extension Office. What tradition do you remember from your childhood? Do you still do them for your family? Are family traditions important? Starting family traditions can provide children a sense of belonging and love. Please call 598-2789 to register. This program is free and open to the public.

