Man wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest nabbed following a complaint in Laurel Co.

Saturday, 02 September 2017 12:19
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Anthony Robinson age 47 of East Bernstadt on Wednesday night August 30, 2017 at approximately 10:07 PM.

The arrest occurred off Hensley Road approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint. When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that allegedly two brothers had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim had visible bite marks on both arms. Anthony Robinson was charged with assault – fourth degree. In addition the subject was charged on a Clay County warrant of arrest charging assault – fourth degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

