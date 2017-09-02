Man wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest nabbed following a complaint in Laurel Co.









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Anthony Robinson age 47 of East Bernstadt on Wednesday night August 30, 2017 at approximately 10:07 PM.

The arrest occurred off Hensley Road approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint. When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that allegedly two brothers had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim had visible bite marks on both arms. Anthony Robinson was charged with assault – fourth degree. In addition the subject was charged on a Clay County warrant of arrest charging assault – fourth degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.