Complaint - Going door to door allegedly creating a disturbance and acting crazy in Laurel County

Sunday, 03 September 2017 10:19 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd along with CSO John Dyche arrested Jason Wayne Cowden age 38 of Lily on Saturday afternoon September 2, 2017 at approximately 2:46 PM.

The arrest occurred off Boggs Road, approximately 3 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a subject was going door to door allegedly creating a disturbance and acting crazy.

When deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, he began acting violent, kicking and screaming and charging at deputies.

Following a short scuffle with deputies this subject was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; and resisting arrest and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

