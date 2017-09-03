LONDON POLICE NAMES TWO NEW DETECTIVES

LONDON KY—Two Sergeants at the London Police Department have now gained the title of “Detective.” Daniel Robinson and Jessie Williams will now join Special Victims Detective Stacy Anderkin in the Criminal Investigations Unit at the Department.

Robinson began working at the Department in 2002 as a patrolman. He became a K-9 handler in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in that same year, supervising a variety of shifts. He is a certified Krav Maga Instructor and certified in pressure point control tactics. In addition to his certifications, he’s been a D.A.R.E. Instructor for approximately six years at Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, and Hazel Green Elementary Schools.

“I’m looking forward to focusing on the investigative side of the criminal justice system,” Robinson said.

Williams began working as a patrolman for the Department in 2007. He worked the night shift for approximately 13 years total and supervised as a sergeant for six years, during that time. He’s Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Certified, the Department’s Firearms Instructor/Range Officer, an AR-15/M-16 Armorer, and a gunsmith while he’s off-duty.

“I think outside of the box and that’ll be beneficial to the variety of investigations we will face,” Williams said, adding, “I enjoy forensics and the complexities of it all.”

Both stated that as detectives they are ready to not only respond to a call to service, but see the event through from beginning to the end through the entirety of the investigation.

“We’re ready to focus on new challenges within our careers,” Robinson said.

The Criminal Investigations Unit at the Department is responsible for investigating crimes against people and property. Types of investigations that Robinson and Williams may face include homicide, murder, robbery, kidnapping, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and pawn shop violations.