LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR BURGLARY









LONDON KY—On Saturday, Sept. 2nd at 5:11 a.m. London Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a female screaming within an apartment on Moore Street.

Through investigation, Aubrey Wayne Martin, 52, of London was arrested.

When officers arrived and knocked on the apartment door a female came running out towards officers with Martin chasing closely behind. Martin was stopped by officers and it was discovered through investigation that he was a previous tenant of the apartment complex and he had been told by management to not be on the property. It was also discovered that he was infatuated with the female.

Martin's vehicle was located by officers nearly half a mile from the apartment. Martin had walked to the female's residence after hiding his vehicle, knocked on her door, and when she answered--he pushed his way inside the residence. After gaining entry, he forcefully denied the victim the use of her phone and he disabled the alarm inside.

Martin was armed with a flashlight with a stun gun attached. The female stated that he used the stun gun several times on her during the event.

Officer Patrick Nunley arrested Martin and charged him with fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree burglary, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting in the investigation was Sgt. Eric Wilkerson, Ofc. Jacob Bormann with K-9 Jack, and Ofc. Daryl Zanet.