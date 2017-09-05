We have 1080 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Missing juvenile found safe - Laurel County

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 16:38 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

***Makayla Marie Mayfield age 15 found safe 9-5-17 at 5:10 P.M.***

Original Release:

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing person report has been issued for a missing 15-year-old female juvenile who was last seen early this morning (Tuesday Sept. 5th, 2017) at approximately 1:00 A.M. at her home on McNew Lane-off Slate Ridge Road, 8 miles south of London (Lily community).

It is unknown where she is or where she may be headed. Reportedly, this is the 3rd time she has went missing.

Deputy Jake Miller is investigating and has identified the missing juvenile as: Makayla Marie Mayfield age 15 of McNew Lane., Lily described as a white female, 5'5", 130 pounds, brown shoulder length hair, medium build, and brown colored eyes. Has a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Photo is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.