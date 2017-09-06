Four Laurel County teenagers facing Rape 1st Degree charge
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Kyle Gray , Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested 4 male subjects on Tuesday night September 5, 2017 at approximately 7:08 PM.
The arrests occurred at a residence off Chippewa Lane in London following an investigation the Sheriff's office conducted while investigating a complaint where detectives learned that allegedly the four male subjects along with female subjects including a female under the age of 16 were drinking alcohol and were intoxicated early Tuesday morning 9-5-2017.
Allegedly the female under 16 was highly intoxicated when the four male subjects had sexual intercourse with her.
The 4 arrested were identified as:
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.