Four Laurel County teenagers facing Rape 1st Degree charge

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Kyle Gray , Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested 4 male subjects on Tuesday night September 5, 2017 at approximately 7:08 PM.

The arrests occurred at a residence off Chippewa Lane in London following an investigation the Sheriff's office conducted while investigating a complaint where detectives learned that allegedly the four male subjects along with female subjects including a female under the age of 16 were drinking alcohol and were intoxicated early Tuesday morning 9-5-2017.

Allegedly the female under 16 was highly intoxicated when the four male subjects had sexual intercourse with her.

The 4 arrested were identified as:

Tristan Shay Oakley age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree and felony custodial interference

Marty Austin Phillips age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree

Calvin Wesley Baker age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree

Jerricho Taylor Asher age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.