We have 469 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Four Laurel County teenagers facing Rape 1st Degree charge

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 09:03 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Kyle Gray , Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested 4 male subjects on Tuesday night September 5, 2017 at approximately 7:08 PM.

The arrests occurred at a residence off Chippewa Lane in London following an investigation the Sheriff's office conducted while investigating a complaint where detectives learned that allegedly the four male subjects along with female subjects including a female under the age of 16 were drinking alcohol and were intoxicated early Tuesday morning 9-5-2017.

Allegedly the female under 16 was highly intoxicated when the four male subjects had sexual intercourse with her.

The 4 arrested were identified as:

  • Tristan Shay Oakley age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree and felony custodial interference
  • Marty Austin Phillips age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree
  • Calvin Wesley Baker age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree
  • Jerricho Taylor Asher age 19 of London charged with rape – first-degree

    • All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    RED HOT
    SUMMER DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.