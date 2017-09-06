We have 750 guests online

KSP - Vehicle Pursuit and Arrest / Pulaski County

Wednesday, 06 September 2017
London, Ky. (September 06, 2017) On Tuesday, September 05, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM, Trooper Sean Dixon was patrolling KY HWY 80 in Pulaski County when he observed a 1997 Isuzu Rodeo with expired registration.

Trooper Dixon activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the operator, later identified as Nathan J. Troxell, 26, of Somerset, refused to stop and continued traveling eastbound towards Laurel County at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and Troxell continued traveling eastbound for approximately 19 miles at which time Troopers were able to safely deploy the Stinger Tire Deflation Device across the roadway, disabling Troxell’s vehicle. After Troxell struck the Tire Deflation Device, he lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment before coming to a stop. He was apprehended without further incident.

During the 19 mile pursuit, Troxell swerved his vehicle and intentionally struck a State Police vehicle causing minor damage.

Troxell was cited to court and transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries he received after striking the embankment. He was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, 7 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest and several other traffic charges.

Trooper Dixon is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Somerset Police Department.

