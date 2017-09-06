We have 612 guests online

LONDON POLICE DETAIN NORTH LAUREL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 14:26 | PDF | Print | E-mail
LONDON KY—On Tuesday, Sept. 5th London Police responded to a call through Dispatch from London Elementary School at approximately 3:30 p.m. regarding a North Laurel High School Freshman on a bus with a handgun in his backpack.

A student reported the incident to London Elementary Principal Mary Bowling, who then took action by calling 9-1-1. Several officers from the London Police Department immediately arrived at the school where they escorted the 14-year-old student off the bus and conducted a Terry search of his backpack. Officers discovered an unloaded .380 handgun within the bottom of the backpack. No ammunition was found. School Resource Officer (SRO) Travis Dotson detained him and Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and School Safety Coordinator Bobby Day were notified of the incident.

The subject stated that the gun was left in his backpack from a party he attended over the Labor Day weekend.

SRO Justin Hopkins charged the juvenile with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, disorderly conduct, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Ofc. Hopkins is continuing the investigation.

