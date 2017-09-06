Complaint: Out of control female armed with a knife creating a disturbance - Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton along with Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Heather Roark age 38 of London on Wednesday morning September 6, 2017 at approximately 10:52 AM.

The arrest occurred off Topton Road approximately 8 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an out of control female subject armed with a knife creating a disturbance there.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that this subject had allegedly held a knife to her mother's throat threatening to kill her and threw a cast-iron skillet at her father hitting him in the head with a telephone.

When arrested, this subject created a disturbance and had to be placed in the police car where she started kicking the protective screen, screaming and cursing deputies at the scene.

Heather Roark was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; disorderly conduct – second degree; resisting arrest; and menacing and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.