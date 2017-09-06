KSP - Man fires gun, gets struck by vehicle





Wallins, Ky. (September 06, 2017) – On September 06, 2017 shortly before 4:00 pm, Kentucky State Police received a call of a shots fired complaint in the Wallins community of Harlan County. Troopers Brandon Burton and Drew Wilson were dispatched to the scene.

Shortly after that initial call, another call was received that a male subject was crawling through a yard requesting medical assistance, stating that he had been ran over by a vehicle. KSP Detectives Joshua Howard and Rodney Sturgill were also dispatched to respond along with EMS Personnel.

According to the investigation by Det. Sturgill, an altercation ensued between Johnny Noe, 55, of Wallins and Theresa Gail Noe, 54, of Wallins.

Mr. Noe allegedly stepped in front of a vehicle in which Ms. Noe and several other people were occupying while driving on Platts Fork Road. Mr. Noe began to open fire with a gun. The operator of the vehicle, then attempted to flee the gunfire and struck Mr. Noe with the vehicle. Both shots from the gun entered into the passenger compartment of the vehicle and one round struck Angela Huff in the left leg. No other passengers were injured.

Ms. Huff was transported in private vehicle to Harlan ARH. Mr. Noe was transported via ambulance and later flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries.

There was an active Temporary Emergency Protective Order in place against Mr. Noe. It was taken out by Theresa Noe on September 05, 2017 and served on Mr. Noe the same day by Harlan County Sheriff’s Department. Several charges are pending against Mr. Noe.

At this time the case remains under investigation by Det. Rodney Sturgill.