Former Jackson County Sheriff behind bars on drug charges









McKee, KY - Former Jackson County Sheriff Dennis Peyman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.

According to jail records, Peyman age 64 of McKee, KY was booked into the facility by KSP on Wednesday evening September 6, 2017 at 6:16 P.M..

He is charged with Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) 1st Offense; Traf. Cont. Sub. 2nd. Degree 1st. Offense (Anabolic Steriod)

Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Detention Center.



