LONDON POLICE ARREST A MAN WITH DRUGS TRESPASSING

Thursday, 07 September 2017 11:58
LONDON KY—On Wednesday, Sept. 6th London Police were dispatched to North Hill Street Apartments in reference to criminal trespassing in a vacant apartment and arrested a 47-year-old man.

Lt. Matthew Moore, Officers Greg Turner, Eric Stallard, and Elbert Riley arrived at the scene and noticed subjects inside the vacant apartment and a man moving around inside the bedroom closet. Police commanded the subjects to open the door and after several commands, Junior W. Asher, 47, of London answered the door. Immediately officers took him into custody.

Following a search of Asher, a sock was found with a container, plastic baggies, digital scale, Buprenorphine pills, and six plastic baggies with methamphetamine inside. Through further investigation, officers located a clear baggie of meth lying on the floor of the closet and another baggie of meth that was hidden under some items.

Asher was arrested by Ofc. Riley and was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

