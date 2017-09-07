Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County with arrests & seizures
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Brent Reeves, Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Josh Morgan arrested three individuals at a motel off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles south of London while investigating a drug activity complaint on Thursday morning September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:08 AM.
The arrests occurred after Sheriff's detectives and deputies conducted an investigation locating an intoxicated male and female subject in a black Chevy Tahoe in a motel parking lot along with a large quantity of Crystal methamphetamine, paraphernalia, syringes, and a BB gun resembling a pistol inside the vehicle.
Deputies also located another male subject and another large quantity of Crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, syringes, marijuana, and money inside a motel room in a related investigation. The subject there created a disturbance and following a short scuffle with deputies was detained and arrested.
Those arrested were identified as:
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center and the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Also a photo is attached of the large amount of Crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, money, and pistol seized by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. In addition,a 2007 black colored Chevrolet Tahoe was confiscated.
Sheriff John Root stated that: The "War on Drugs" will be continuing in Laurel County daily.