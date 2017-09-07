We have 895 guests online

Two Clay County residents arrested for Drugs & Warrants Thursday in Laurel Co.

Thursday, 07 September 2017 17:35
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jake Miller arrested Kayla Holland age 27 of Oneida, Kentucky early Thursday morning September 7, 2017 at approximately 12:36 AM.

The arrest occurred off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 12 miles south of London during an investigation conducted on a black colored Dodge Charger in a parking lot with the vehicle running. The vehicle plates had been canceled for no insurance and the driver stated she did not have a driver's license because they were DUI suspended.

In addition, this subject was found in possession of a pipe, syringes, baggies, pills, and marijuana. Deputy Miller also determined that this subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Kayla Holland was charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on an outstanding bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court.,

In addition, a passenger in the vehicle identified as Christopher Hoskins age 38 of Oneida, Kentucky was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; and possession of marijuana. In addition, it was determined that this subject was wanted on a Laurel County indictment warrant of arrest charging criminal mischief – first-degree and wanton endangerment – second-degree.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


