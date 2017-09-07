We have 838 guests online

CORRECTION: Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County with arrests & seizures

Thursday, 07 September 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Brent Reeves, Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Josh Morgan arrested three individuals at a motel off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles south of London while investigating a drug activity complaint on Thursday morning September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:08 AM.

The arrests occurred after Sheriff's detectives and deputies conducted an investigation locating an intoxicated male and female subject in a black Chevy Tahoe in a motel parking lot along with a large quantity of Crystal methamphetamine, paraphernalia, syringes, and a BB gun resembling a pistol inside the vehicle. Deputies also located another male subject and another large quantity of Crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, syringes, marijuana, and money inside a motel room in a related investigation. The subject there created a disturbance and following a short scuffle with deputies was detained and arrested. Those arrested were identified as:

  • Johnny Lee Arthur age 43 Laurel Lake Rd. North, London charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – 2g or more of methamphetamine and numerous traffic violations.
  • Amara Creech age 30 Georgetown,Ky. charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense- 2 g methamphetamine or more and failure to wear seatbelts; (new charge) Giving officer a false name. *** CORRECTIONThis subject used another woman's identification during arrest, however after numerous messages on the Sheriff's Facebook page from relatives and friends, and a fingerprint check at the Laurel County Detention Center, her true identity was determined.

    • *** In addition, Detective Gray has determined that this subject was a wanted person--wanted on a Laurel Circuit Court Indictment warrant charging Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st degree-1st offense-methamphetamine.

    *** The Sheriff's office is sorry for any inconvenience regarding information this subject falsely gave the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

  • Damas Glen Osborne age 41 Of Rainey Rd., Somerset charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – 2 g methamphetamine or more; possession of drug paraphernalia: possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second-degree; and resisting arrest

    • All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center and the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

    Also a photo is attached of the large amount of Crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, money, and pistol seized by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. In addition,a 2007 black colored Chevrolet Tahoe was confiscated.

    Sheriff John Root stated that: The "War on Drugs" will be continuing in Laurel County daily.

    Original Release:

    Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County with arrests & seizures


