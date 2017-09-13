Logan County High student wins KHEAA essay contest









FRANKFORT, Ky. — John Hendricks, a junior at Logan County High School, is the winner of the 2017 KHEAA Promote Your School scholarship essay contest.

He earned a $500 college scholarship and the opportunity for his school to be featured in future college planning materials published by KHEAA.

Hendricks is the son of Joe and Kaye Hendricks of Russellville.

His essay addressed the topic of how education makes a stronger community.

“A high quality educational system creates a population of problem solvers, independent thinkers, goal-oriented workers, and team players,” Hendricks wrote.

One judge said that Hendricks’ essay used analogy and a strong vocabulary “to logically build the case for education and its positive impact on a community.”

KHEAA staff presented Hendricks with a certificate at his school. Principal Caycee Spears also accepted a certificate honoring LCHS as the Kentucky 2018 Model School, which will be featured in upcoming college planning materials.

The contest, held annually since 2003, was open to all rising Kentucky high school juniors and offered a choice of two essay topics.

Hendricks and other LCHS students will participate in a photo shoot at the school. The pictures will be used by KHEAA in free college planning guides for high school students, as well as posters, brochures and other publications.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.