KSP - Injury Traffic Collision / Laurel County









London, Ky. – On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at approximately 9:06 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from KSP Trooper Houston E. Lewis advising that he had been involved in a single-vehicle collision around the 41 mile marker of Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

Troopers arrived in the area shortly after receiving the call and located Trooper Lewis trapped inside his patrol car approximately 150 feet over an embankment in a wooded area.

Trooper Lewis was removed from the vehicle by the London/Laurel County Rescue Squad and later flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. He has been listed in critical condition.

The Kentucky State Police Collision Analysis Branch is in charge of the Investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, London Police Department, Laurel County EMS and London/Laurel County Rescue Squad.