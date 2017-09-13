Arrests on shooting from New Years Day in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, and Detective Chris Edwards charged 2 individuals on Monday 9-11-2017 regarding a shooting which occurred on Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Sunday evening January 1, 2017 at approximately 5:17 PM.

Initially, deputies were dispatched to a B & E in progress with shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin and then later transferred by ground to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment.

The victim was identified as: Charles Rogers age 32 of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin. Also injured was Bruce Aldridge of Tenn.

Detectives and deputies conducted an investigation at the scene on that date and learned that apparently a dispute had occurred between the victim and another male subject that resulted in an altercation leaving the victim with gunshot wounds. The other male subject involved fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Charged on September 11, 2017 following the investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's Detectives were 2 individuals already in jail (on unrelated charges):

Zachary Lee Thompson age 45 of Adams Road, Corbin-- charged with two counts of assault – first-degree; two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Sarah Renay Mills age 31 Of Adams Rd., Corbin – charged with tampering with physical evidence- this subject removed a handgun used in the shooting of two male subjects, and gave it to another individual

These two individuals remain lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



