We have 705 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

One person airlifted following crash in Laurel County

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 14:58 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


London, Ky. (September 13, 2017) – On Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at approximately 8:02 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries on the Hal Rogers Parkway near the 8 mile marker in Laurel County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Millard Root determined that a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt passenger car, operated by Kimberly K. Owens,35, of Mallie, was traveling westbound when she crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Volvo commercial vehicle head-on, being operated by Feldon C. Bush, 62, of London.

Owens, was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Bush was uninjured.

Drug usage is suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Trooper Root is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County EMS and Bush Fire Department.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.