One person airlifted following crash in Laurel County





London, Ky. (September 13, 2017) – On Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at approximately 8:02 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries on the Hal Rogers Parkway near the 8 mile marker in Laurel County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Millard Root determined that a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt passenger car, operated by Kimberly K. Owens,35, of Mallie, was traveling westbound when she crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Volvo commercial vehicle head-on, being operated by Feldon C. Bush, 62, of London.

Owens, was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Bush was uninjured.

Drug usage is suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Trooper Root is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County EMS and Bush Fire Department.