Felony Custodial Interference & other charges - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Alesha Wagers age 33 of London on Monday night September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:34 PM.

The arrest occurred on East Laurel Rd., approximately 7 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute. While en route to the scene deputies encountered a female subject with a child walking in the middle of the roadway that had apparently been involved in the domestic dispute.

The female subject refused deputies commands to get the child out of harms way and following a short scuffle with deputies was taken into custody.

Deputies proceeded to the scene of the complaint making contact with the grand parents and learned that they had temporary custody of the child and that the female subject had left the residence with the child without proper authorization. In addition they learned that the female subject had smoked marijuana and used Roxy's earlier in the day. Also, the female subject had outstanding warrants.

Alesha Wagers was charged with criminal abuse – first degree; felony custodial interference; disorderly conduct – second degree; and resisting arrest. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel circuit court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport. Also this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.