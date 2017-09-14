We have 493 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Sheriff Root elected to serve once again on the KSA board of directors

Thursday, 14 September 2017 09:49 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Sheriff John Root


Last week, Sheriff John Root and members of the command staff attended the 88th annual Kentucky Sheriff's Conference in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

During that time, Sheriff Root was once again elected to serve on the Kentucky Sheriff's Association board of directors. This will be Sheriff Root's fourth consecutive year sitting on the board. The selection is made by Kentucky Sheriffs from all over Kentucky.

Sheriff Root stated--" it is an honor to serve on the board and to be involved in crucial decision-making that will not only affect the Laurel County Sheriff's office but will also affect Sheriff's office's statewide." This board works on procedures and policies statewide.

Sheriff Root first began sitting on the board in 2015 and his new term will begin January 2018.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.