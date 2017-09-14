Injury crash on KY 80 in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky 80, approximately 7 miles west of London on Thursday afternoon September 14, 2017 at approximately 1 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a car traveling westbound on KY 80 lost control and traveled off the roadway.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as Brittany Blevins age 30 of London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Bush Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.



