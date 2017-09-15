Cruzin' at Wal-Mart in Manchester, Kentucky Saturday Sept. 16th

A N N O U N C E M E N T

Manchester, KY - On Saturday afternoon September 16th from 1;00 till 6;00 the Clay County Cruisers are teaming up with Wal-Mart of Manchester to help and try to raise money for Children's Miracle Network.



All money raised from this event will go straight to CMN.



There will be hotdogs, softdrinks and chips for sale at the event as well as some small games and things too.

We encourage everyone to attend Saturday and bring your cars and family to help Wal-Mart during this eventful day.

There will also be door prizes for the individuals that bring their cars to the show.

More information will be posted on Facebook as it is available.

Please share this post on Facebook & Twitter to see how many people we can get to come out and show support for this worthwhile cause.

Thanks to you all.

Jonathan Butler



