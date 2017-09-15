We have 617 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Cruzin' Saturday Sept. 16th at Wal-Mart in Manchester

Friday, 15 September 2017 09:22 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Manchester, KY - On September 16th the Clay County Cruisers are teaming up with Wal-Mart of Manchester to help and try to raise money for Childrens Miracle Network.

All money raised from this event will go straight to CMN.

There will be hotdogs, softdrinks and chips for sale at the event as well as some small games and things too.

We encourage everyone to make it to this event and bring your cars and family to help Wal-Mart during this eventful day. Ther will also be door prizes for the individuals that bring there cars to the show.

More information will be posted on Facebook as it is available.

Please like and share this post to see how many people we can get to come out and show and support for this worthwhile cause.

Thanks to you all.     

 Jonathan Butler

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.