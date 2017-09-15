Cruzin' Saturday Sept. 16th at Wal-Mart in Manchester

Manchester, KY - On September 16th the Clay County Cruisers are teaming up with Wal-Mart of Manchester to help and try to raise money for Childrens Miracle Network.

All money raised from this event will go straight to CMN.

There will be hotdogs, softdrinks and chips for sale at the event as well as some small games and things too.

We encourage everyone to make it to this event and bring your cars and family to help Wal-Mart during this eventful day. Ther will also be door prizes for the individuals that bring there cars to the show.

More information will be posted on Facebook as it is available.

Please like and share this post to see how many people we can get to come out and show and support for this worthwhile cause.

Thanks to you all.

Jonathan Butler