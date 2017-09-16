We have 675 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Manchester man charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant

Saturday, 16 September 2017 10:14 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with the CSO Roy Ball arrested Harold Smith age 32 of Manchester on Friday morning September 15, 2017 at approximately 10:22 AM.

The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – second-degree and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.