Manchester man charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant





London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with the CSO Roy Ball arrested Harold Smith age 32 of Manchester on Friday morning September 15, 2017 at approximately 10:22 AM.

The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – second-degree and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.