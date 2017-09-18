We have 517 guests online

LONDON POLICE K-9 ASSISTS IN DRUG ARREST

Monday, 18 September 2017 13:29
LONDON KY—On Sunday, Sept. 17th at 8 p.m. London Police responded to a drug complaint regarding a vehicle in a parking lot on KY-192. Through investigation, officers arrested a female with methamphetamine.

When Ofc. Jacob Bormann arrived at Frisch’s, Brandy T. Smith, 20, of London was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle attempting to conceal something under her leg. When Ofc. Bormann asked what was being concealed she became visibly nervous. Smith was then asked to step out of her vehicle, and at that time a small clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance became visible.

Ofc. Bormann then initiated a search of the vehicle with K-9 Jack, who alerted to the center console of the vehicle. Located in the console were two large clear plastic baggies containing a white crystal substance. All substances field tested positive for meth. Altogether, eight grams of meth were found including cash.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

