LONDON POLICE ANNOUNCE “COFFEE WITH A COP” ON OCTOBER 4TH

LONDON KY—On Wednesday, October 4th from 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. the London Police Department (LPD) will host their third annual “Coffee with a Cop” event at Starbucks Coffee on KY-192. Police and community members will come together informally in a neutral space to discuss community issues and build relationships over a free cup of coffee provided by Starbucks. All community members are invited to attend the free event.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for the public to engage police with questions and learn more about the Department’s work in London’s neighborhoods and schools.

“We’d like for our community to feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers. These exchanges are the foundation of community partnerships,” said London Police Chief Derek House.

The event is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the U.S. on the same date, as police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The Starbucks Coffee Company has made a goal to host 100 Coffee with a Cop events in stores, and London will be one of them. Coffee with a Cop is one of over 200 community policing programs the London Police Department spearheads annually.

London Police are encouraging the public to post on social media when they attend the using the hashtags #coffeewithacopday2017 or #coffeewithacop. The National program, Coffee with a Cop, will be reposting photos that use those hashtags throughout the day. For more information contact the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 or visit londonpd.com/coffee-with-a-cop or coffeewithacop.com.