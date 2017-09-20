NARCAN administered to non-responsive male & female - Knox County

Corbin, KY - On September 18, 2017 at approximately 4:45 pm Knox County Deputies Claude Hudson and John Luttrell responded to a report of a male and female non-responsive inside a vehicle on Kelly Road in Corbin.

When the deputies arrived, they observed Zachary P Asher passed out at the steering wheel with the engine running and the vehicle in gear. Zachary Asher was holding a used syringe in his hand.

They also observed Rae Smith passed out in the passenger seat of the vehicle. A used syringe was also found inside her pocket.

The deputies attempted several times to wake the two individuals. Knox County EMS also responded to the location and could not revive Asher or Smith without the use of NARCAN. NARCAN is a drug used to revive someone who is in a near death state as the result of a drug overdose.

Zachary Asher was administered NARCAN through an injection and Rae Smith was administered NARCAN through a nasal spray.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located an up-side down ALE-8 Soda can with a white residue suspected to be heroin inside the dip on the bottom. Several used syringes and a plastic bag of Marijuana were also found inside the vehicle.

Zachary Asher and Rae Smith were transported to Corbin Baptist Health Center where they were treated and released to the deputies.

Zachary P Asher age 25 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.

Rae D Smith age 24 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Zachary Asher and Rae Smith were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.