KSP - Wanted person arrested in Harlan County





Verda, Ky. - On September 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Trooper Sidney Wagner and Trooper Brandon Burton from Post 10 Harlan received information that a wanted person from Tennessee was at a local business on Ky. 38 in Harlan County.

Troopers responded and located Rick Brock, 52, of Tazewell Tn. Mr. Brock was taken into custody and lodged in the Harlan County Detention. Mr. Brock had an active “Fugitive from another state” warrant.

Mr. Brock was wanted from Tennessee for three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.



