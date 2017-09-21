We have 722 guests online

Beshear: Boone County Man Pleads Guilty in Beating Death of 7-week-old

Thursday, 21 September 2017
Sentencing scheduled for Oct. 18

FRANKFORT, KY. (Sept. 20, 2017) – Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Special Prosecutions Unit today secured a conviction in the beating death of seven-week-old Aiden Wainscott of Boone County.

Cody Jene Phelps, 25, of Walton, entered a plea of guilty in Boone Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter, Class B felony and two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, Class C felonies.

Prosecutors recommended a 20-year prison sentence, Beshear said. Formal sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 in Boone Circuit Court.

According to prosecutors, emergency medical services staff was notified in November 2015, that a child was found in his crib unresponsive. The child, of Phelps’ girlfriend, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office investigated the case.

