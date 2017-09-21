We have 507 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Boil Water Advisory LIFTED for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Thursday, 21 September 2017 11:45 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Thursday September 21, 2017 - The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED for customers of North Manchester Water Association.

PREVIOUS:

Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association from Hudson Carpet on North Hwy 421 to Laurel Creek Junction (Hwy 421 & Hwy 11), Morgan Branch to top of hill at George Harris for service maintenance, effective Monday, September 18th until further notice.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.