Boil Water Advisory LIFTED for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Thursday September 21, 2017 - The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED for customers of North Manchester Water Association.

PREVIOUS:

Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association from Hudson Carpet on North Hwy 421 to Laurel Creek Junction (Hwy 421 & Hwy 11), Morgan Branch to top of hill at George Harris for service maintenance, effective Monday, September 18th until further notice.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.