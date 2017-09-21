County Audits to Be Released on Monday





FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, September 25, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2016 Audits

Butler County Clerk Fee Account

Casey County Sheriff Fee Account

Henry County Sheriff Fee Account

Lincoln County Clerk Fee Account

Scott County Sheriff Fee Account

Simpson County Clerk Fee Account

Simpson County Former Clerk Fee Account

Trimble County Clerk Fee Account

Trimble County Fiscal Court





2015 Audits

Boyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal

Fulton County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Robertson County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Oil and Gas



###

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse. www.auditor.ky.gov