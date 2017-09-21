County Audits to Be Released on Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, September 25, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:
2016 Audits
Butler County Clerk Fee Account
Casey County Sheriff Fee Account
Henry County Sheriff Fee Account
Lincoln County Clerk Fee Account
Scott County Sheriff Fee Account
Simpson County Clerk Fee Account
Simpson County Former Clerk Fee Account
Trimble County Clerk Fee Account
Trimble County Fiscal Court
2015 Audits
Boyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal
Fulton County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Robertson County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Wolfe County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Wolfe County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Oil and Gas
