Man arrested Tuesday following a Shots Fired complaint in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jake Miller along with Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and Detective Chris Edwards arrested Rolland Atkins age 21 of Corbin early Tuesday morning September 19, 2017 at approximately 5:17 AM.

The arrest occurred off Palomino Trail approximately 13 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that shots had been fired during an alleged altercation in the middle of the road there.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they learned that apparently there had been a physical fight in the middle of the road when one of the male subjects pulled a handgun and shot three or four rounds toward the people he was allegedly fighting, missing them, however the shots traveled into two different homes – one containing three people in it and the second home had one person inside of it.

The male subject then threw the firearm over a fence in an attempt to hide it however deputies located the handgun.

Rolland Atkins was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; and criminal mischief – first-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.