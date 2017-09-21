Wanted fugitive nabbed in Laurel County following a foot chase by police









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink along with assistance from London City Police and the Kentucky State Police arrested Donnie Carroll age 40 of Cumberland, Kentucky on Sunday morning September 17, 2017 at approximately 1:14 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1006 in London after Deputy Mink who was off-duty and attending a church service was advised by a church member that a male subject was outside the church beating on the windows of the church.

Deputy Mink went outside the building and contacted the suspect, identifying himself as a Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy--- Deputy Mink conducted an investigation learning that this subject was a wanted fugitive.

During the investigation, the suspect fled on foot and following a foot chase, where the suspect created a disturbance in numerous residences' yards and placed officers in harms way while fleeing across roadways -The suspect was located and arrested with assistance from London City Police officers and Kentucky State Police.

The arrested suspect – Donnie Carroll was charged with fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; disorderly conduct – second degree; five counts of wanton endangerment – second degree – police officer is victim; menacing; and resisting arrest.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.