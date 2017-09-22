We have 581 guests online

KSP Charges Menifee Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Friday, 22 September 2017 11:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2017)— On September 21, 2017, at approximately 11:21 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Ryan A. Yarber, 19, on charges related to a sexual performance by a minor.

Yarber was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after receiving a complaint that Yarber was having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frenchburg on September 21, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Yarber is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a Class B felony and one count of Sodomy 2nd degree, a Class C felony. He was lodged in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Detention Center.

