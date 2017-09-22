KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Lincoln County









STANFORD, Ky. (September 22, 2017) -The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 9:00 am this morning in reference to a fatal collision that occurred on KY HWY-78 at the intersection of Elliot Brothers Road in Lincoln County.

The initial investigation indicates that Jerry L. Day, 24 years old of Stanford, KY, was driving west on HWY-78 in a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup Truck. Jerry Day pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic as he passed a vehicle turning onto Elliot Brother Road, and collided head on with a 2015 Buick passenger car, operated by Angela M. Peters, 38 years old of Danville.

Angela Peters was transported to Fort Logan Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Lincoln County Coroner. Jerry Day was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP CVE Officer Matt Hutti and KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Ken Bradley.