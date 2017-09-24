We have 590 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Arrest after Friday night standoff in Laurel County

Sunday, 24 September 2017 11:21 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's deputies and detectives arrested Jason Patton age 37 of London on Friday night September 22, 2017 at approximately 11:05 PM.

The arrest occurred off Patton Road approximately 7 miles north of London after Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Keith Dinsmore were dispatched to a complaint at approximately 9:15 PM of a male subject allegedly walking along Patton Road armed with a stick, and hitting mailboxes and screaming and cursing and creating a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at scene they encountered the subject still armed with the stick and as deputies approached, the subject retreated to a mobile home threatening the deputies as he fled into the residence where he barricaded himself.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office Special Response Unit (SRU) responded to the scene along with Sheriff John Root and other detectives and deputies.

Following approximately a two hour standoff the suspect exited his residence and after a brief struggle with the sheriff's office SRU, was taken into custody.

Detective Jason Back charged Jason Patton with criminal mischief – third-degree; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second degree; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Assisting at the scene for Laurel Sheriff's Office was: Sheriff John Root, Detective Chris Edwards and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit led by Maj. Rodney VanZant with team members Detective Jason Back, Sgt. John Inman, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Deputy Josh Scott, Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Shannon Jones.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also responded to the scene.

Photo of scene provided by Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.