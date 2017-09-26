KSP - Death Investigation / Whitley County





London, Ky. (September 26, 2017) – On Monday, September 25, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a human body located in a pond on private property off Cox Smith Lane in Whitley County.

The body was discovered by the property owner who then contacted police.

Upon arrival, Trooper Matt Ridener discovered the body of a male subject deceased.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy that has been scheduled for today.

The identity, cause, and time of death are pending the autopsy.

Trooper Ridener is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County Coroner’s Office and the Oak Grove Fire Department.