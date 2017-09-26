We have 699 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

KSP Investigates Escaped Inmate in Jackson County

Tuesday, 26 September 2017 10:09 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



MCKEE, Ky. –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is searching for an escaped Jackson County inmate that walked away from a work release detail at approximately 12:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2017 near the intersection of KY-3630 and KY-2002 in Jackson County.

The initial investigation alleges that Timothy J. Engle, 36 years old of Barbourville, KY, walked away while out on work release. He is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing 123 pounds, with green eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt that read ‘Jackson County Work Release’, blue jeans and work boots. Engle was in jail serving a sentence for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Anyone with any information is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Derrek Lovett.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.