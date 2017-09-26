KSP Investigates Escaped Inmate in Jackson County









MCKEE, Ky. –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is searching for an escaped Jackson County inmate that walked away from a work release detail at approximately 12:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2017 near the intersection of KY-3630 and KY-2002 in Jackson County.

The initial investigation alleges that Timothy J. Engle, 36 years old of Barbourville, KY, walked away while out on work release. He is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing 123 pounds, with green eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt that read ‘Jackson County Work Release’, blue jeans and work boots. Engle was in jail serving a sentence for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Anyone with any information is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Derrek Lovett.