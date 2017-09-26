Arrest following crash in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Jones along with Sgt. John Inman arrested one individual on Slate Lick Church Road approximately 4 miles east of London early Saturday morning September 23, 2017 at approximately 3:52 AM.

The arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a black Ford Fusion had wrecked on Slate Lick Church Road and that the driver had left the scene of the accident walking- fire department personnel there confirmed this.

Deputies located the driver approximately 1 mile away and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. In addition the driver was found to be in possession of a concealed AK-47 pistol and a small baggie containing a white powder substance.

The individual arrested was identified as: The driver – Matthew Sherman age 20 of London charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; leaving the scene of an accident; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; and numerous other traffic offenses.

The driver stated that he left the scene of the crash because he knew that he would be arrested. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.