We have 703 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Arrest following crash in Laurel County

Tuesday, 26 September 2017 10:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Jones along with Sgt. John Inman arrested one individual on Slate Lick Church Road approximately 4 miles east of London early Saturday morning September 23, 2017 at approximately 3:52 AM.

The arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a black Ford Fusion had wrecked on Slate Lick Church Road and that the driver had left the scene of the accident walking- fire department personnel there confirmed this.

Deputies located the driver approximately 1 mile away and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. In addition the driver was found to be in possession of a concealed AK-47 pistol and a small baggie containing a white powder substance.

The individual arrested was identified as: The driver – Matthew Sherman age 20 of London charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; leaving the scene of an accident; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; and numerous other traffic offenses.

The driver stated that he left the scene of the crash because he knew that he would be arrested. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.