UPDATE* Deceased has been identified in Whitley County Death Investigation





London, Ky. (September 27, 2017) – On Monday, September 25, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a human body located in a pond on private property off Cox Smith Lane in Whitley County.

The body was discovered by the property owner who then contacted police.

Upon arrival, Trooper Matt Ridener discovered the body of a male subject deceased.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

**UPDATE**

The deceased has been identified as John T. Smith, 38, of Whitley City. He has been the subject of a missing person investigation since Sunday, September 17, 2017. The missing person investigation was being conducted by the London City Police Department.

The cause, and time of death are pending the autopsy results.

Trooper Ridener is continuing the investigation.

Photo from londonpd.com