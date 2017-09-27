We have 531 guests online

Reps. Joe Fischer and Bart Rowland Pre-File Bill to Aid Kentucky Consumers and Protect Credit Information

Wednesday, 27 September 2017 11:24
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 27, 2017) – Representatives Joe Fischer, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Bart Rowland, Chairman of the House Banking and Insurance Committee, have pre-filed legislation aimed to allow Kentucky consumers to permanently freeze third-party access to their credit information, which is held by consumer reporting agencies, unless and until the consumer directs otherwise. Currently in Kentucky, consumers are only able to freeze third-party access to credit information for seven years.

“This bill will allow consumers to better protect confidential information promptly and permanently, in the event of a cyber-security attack against a consumer reporting agency,” said Rep. Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas.

The bill, BR 228, is a timely response to the massive Equifax breach, which has affected nearly 143 million Americans, including nearly 40 percent of Kentucky families.

“Considering the recent Equifax breach that affected so many consumers, the need for this change is evident to protect Kentuckians,” said Rep. Rowland, R-Tompkinsville. “If passed, Kentucky will be on-par with the rest of the country in terms of limiting third-party access to consumer credit information.”

Kentucky is among only a few remaining states who haven’t shifted to a permanent freeze on credit information, should a consumer choose so.

